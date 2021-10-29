Michigan Drivers Have Fewer Accidents Than Any Other State

This may come as a surprise, but in a recent study, Michigan drivers were found to be among the best in the country.

The study was conducted by QuoteWizard and analyzed over 2 million insurance quotes in order to find out which states have the best and worst drivers in America. And, as it turns out, Michigan ended up ranking pretty high on the list of best drivers, including being named as the state with the least accidents.

The study ranked the 3 states with the most and least accidents and Michigan topped the list with West Virginia and Oklahoma ranking second and third respectively. Tennessee ended up having the most accidents with Massachusetts and Rhode Island right behind.

States With Most Accidents

Tennessee Massachusetts Rhode Island

States With Least Accidents

Michigan West Virginia Oklahoma

Apart from finding the states with the most and least accidents, the study's main goal was to rank the states from best to worst drivers overall and Michigan ended up doing pretty well. Overall, Michigan is considered to have the 8th best drivers in the country, ranked just above Arizona and just below Louisiana.

Check out the lists of the 10 states with the worst and best drivers below.

Top 10 Worst Driving States

Iowa North Dakota Virginia California Alaska Utah Idaho New Jersey Tennessee Wisconsin

Top 10 Best Driving States

New Hampshire West Virginia Oklahoma Kentucky Illinois Delaware Louisiana Michigan Arizona Connecticut

You can check out the complete study at QuoteWizard.com, where you can see how all of the states ranked best to worst. You can also see which states get the most speeding tickets, citations, and DUIs.