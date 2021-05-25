Michigan Drivers Voted Best in the U.S. For 2021

I know.

I don't get it, either.

But it's true.

Despite all the road rage, construction, potholes, too-young drivers, too-old drivers, DUIs, speeding tickets, and driver substance abuse, Michigan drivers have been voted #1 – the best in the country.

What does this actually mean?

It means it's based on the number of drivers that have clean driving records. The average share nationwide is 78.71 of 'clean record' drivers. Michigan topped the list at 86.23!

Get our free mobile app

According to Insurify, they came to this conclusion by the following methods: they “compared the number of drivers with at least one at-fault violation on record.....to the total number of drivers applying for car insurance in each state. The states with the lowest rate of infractions.....were identified as having the best drivers”.

In 2021 Michigan held on to the #1 spot, having already made the top in 2020.

Now, why do you think this is, even though Michigan has shown up on many “most drunken states” lists in the past?

It could be to our insurance premiums. We have the HIGHEST, most expensive ones in the whole country! So why would we wanna risk an accident and have our insurance go up even more? I don't like it, but it makes sense to me.

Here is the entire Top Ten list:

1) MICHIGAN

2) NEW YORK

3) NEVADA

4) MISSISSIPPI

5) NEW JERSEY

6) KENTUCKY

7) LOUISIANA

8) WEST VIRGINIA

9) FLORIDA

10) ARKANSAS

Over half the places on the list are considered “southern” states. I wonder what that means?

GALLERY OF SAFE DRIVERS

CHECK IT OUT: Virtual Michigan Car Show

MORE: Michigan Concept Cars - Some Become Stars and Some Are Forgotten