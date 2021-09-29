Michigan Elections Take A Step Closer To Integrity Thanks To Secure MI

Many people in Michigan have concerns over the integrity of our election process in Michigan. There were many questionable things that occurred during the very extended voting period according to people who were tasked with watching the counting.

Yesterday we came a little closer to bringing some integrity back to our election process but we are still 340,047 signatures in 180 days away from implementing a little more integrity to our system.

Get our free mobile app

Yesterday Michigan’s Board of Canvassers approved the wording for the Secure MI petition. The Secure MI group stated the following in a press release:

We thank the Board of Canvassers for giving final approval to our petition form, following last week’s unanimous bipartisan approval of the 100 word summary for this critical election security initiative. With the approval of the petition form, we are ready to begin collecting the required signatures to ensure our initiative becomes law. Volunteers from all over Michigan are excited to hit the ground running and return election integrity to our state

The Secure MI petition would do 4 things:

Require a photo ID for voters to cast their ballots in person, which is currently what we have in place. It would also require absentee voters to submit their driver's license number, state personal ID number and the last four digits of their Social Security number. provide free photo identification to any person wanting to cast a ballot who lacks photo identification Anyone without a photo ID at the polls would be required to cast a provisional ballot and then return within six days to verify their identities for their vote to count. Currently, voters must either present an ID or sign an affidavit saying they are not in possession of an ID to cast a ballot in person on Election Day. If people without IDs can simply just fill out an affidavit attesting to their identity rather than show proof to get a regular ballot this ID provision is really just a want and not a need. Ban corporate entities from funding election administration and prohibit election officials from sending out absentee ballot applications without a specific request from a voter.

The more secure we can make our elections the more faith all of us will have in our elections.