Cheap or Frugal? Michiganders Aren’t Spending on Entertainment

As I hit 30, it hit me just how often I'm in front of a digital screen soaking up information and entertainment. I work in front of a screen, have full access to use my cell phone whenever I like, and then go home to play video games and watch television - while also staying close to my phone.

I know I'm one of the many millennial Michiganders contributing to the state's overall addiction to their phone, but in the same vein, it - and the internet in all its varieties - are a source of constant entertainment.

But with that in mind, entertainment in 2024 is what you make of it. Do you need something to pass the time or something to be invested in? What about getting away from the screen and attending a live performance of some kind instead?

The problem is that entertainment is expensive, and many Americans - and especially Michiganders - are doing their best to be entertained as cheaply as possible.

RSS.com conducted a survey asking Americans how much they spend per year on all forms of entertainment. The national average came out to $8,258. I guess all those subscriptions really do add up.

In Michigan, that's likely the case. Michiganders spend roughly $2,558 per year on digital entertainment compared to $2,286 on on-person entertainment.

Tack on Michigan's annual special occasion spending (AKA a trip to Mackinac Island) at $1,221, and Michiganders spend on average $6,066 entertaining themselves throughout the year, the second-lowest amount spent annually behind Utah, which only spends $80 less.

READ MORE: Michigan Is Officially One of the Laziest States in America

It's understandable, to a degree. TikTok and YouTube are free platforms where you can support creators directly if you feel it's worth it. Live event tickets are more expensive than ever, and that's before the bots bye every ticket and re-sell for 200% of face value.

Michigan has a below-average cost of living, but also a below-average annual income. There simply isn't enough to go around for all of our interests that entertain us. We've got no choice but to pick and choose, which leaves the state no choice but to be frugal and settle for what's quick, easy and cheap.

