Michigan Expands COVID-19 Testing To Anyone With Mild Symptoms

The State of Michigan is expanding COVID-19 testing to people showing even mild symptoms possibly related to the coronavirus. The state says you should still contact your healthcare provider as the first step.

“Expanded testing is needed to learn more about how COVID-19 is spreading in our state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We want to make sure people know that if they have symptoms, they should work with their medical provider to be tested.” - State of Michigan release

The state has also created a test site finder website to make it easier to begin the process for the individual.

Here's are the criteria (as provided the state)

Michigan’s testing priority criteria now includes:

Hospitalized patients.

Symptomatic healthcare workers.

Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at: Long-term care or elderly living facilities. Jails or prisons. Homeless shelters. Residential foster care facilities. Other group living setting.

Patients age 65 and older with symptoms.

Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms.

First responders with symptoms.

Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.

(now, added) Individuals with mild symptoms.

The state says anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) should "contact their healthcare provider, 24/7 nurse hotline or telehealth program provided by their insurance carrier or employer to discuss whether to be evaluated for testing. Each coronavirus test provider will determine if testing is appropriate based on symptoms and test availability in their area. Michiganders should call the COVID-19 testing site before they go to learn about testing criteria, availability and hours."