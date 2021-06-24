Michigan Expects Many Travelers for 4th of July weekend

The good news is last summer is behind us with the pandemic and we are ready to get out and explore Michigan. The not-so-good news is there will be plenty of company on the roads on the 4th of July weekend. So be patient and take your time so we all get to our destinations safely. AAA thinks July 4th weekend could be one of the busiest ones ever.

Check this out, wlns.com.says more than 47 million Americans will travel for the holiday next week, which may break the record from previous years. About 1.5 million Michiganders are gearing up to finally get out and take a trip 4th of July weekend. Even with high gas prices, 91% of holiday travel is gonna be on the roads, so drive carefully.

How To Avoid The Worst Of The July 4th Traffic

The worst days for travel depending on where you live, AAA says. Most travelers will either leave Thursday between late afternoon and evening or Friday morning. On the tail end of the weekend, most travelers will return home Sunday afternoon. If you can plan on departing earlier or later than these travel windows, you’ll be more likely to avoid starting or ending your holiday getaway stuck in a traffic jam.

In case your wondering where folks are going this year besides Michigan, wkbw.com says AAA Travel informed them that theme parks in Florida and southern California are the top destinations for people to travel this year.

Where Are People Flying To This Year?

Here are the hot spot cities for flights this year from July 1st to 5th.

Orlando, FL Anaheim, CA Denver, CO Las Vegas, NV Seattle, WA Chicago, IL New York, NY Atlanta, GA Boston, MA Kahului, Maui, HI

Where ever you're going have fun, you sure deserve it, Stay Safe kids.

