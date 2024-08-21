The 2024-25 school year is upon us, Which means it's time for parents to start shelling out some cash for education. For most, that just means buying school supplies and new outfits. For others, there is also the added cost of private school tuition.

There are tons of reasons and nearly as many benefits to send your children to private schools, but one of the biggest drawbacks is the tuition. It doesn't get any cheaper either.

According to Private School Review, the average private school tuition in Michigan is $12,531 per year. Private School Review lists the tuition charges for 77 Michigan private high schools, detailing which schools are cheapest and which ones cost the most.

A lot of private high schools are expected to be extraordinarily expensive, but it's simply not true of all schools. The five cheapest private high schools in the state are a testament.

Bird Lake Bible School in Osseo: $1,250 per/yr

The New Millennium Academy in Saginaw: $2,250 per/yr

Factoryville Christian School in Athens: $2,500 per/yr

Lake Area Christian School in Sturgis: $2,500 per/yr

Al-ikhlas Training Academy in Hamtramck: $2,735 per/yr

Most of the cheaper schools are religious, offer smaller classrooms, and, more often than not, are K-12 schools. So while the tuition is more reasonably affordable, it adds up over time for students who attend the school for the entirety of their school career.

As for the most expensive, two are more expensive than the average salary of most Michiganders while the most expensive is nearly twice the price of the third-most expensive school. The 10 most expensive private schools in Michigan are listed below from cheapest to most expensive.

Michigan's 10 Most Expensive Private High Schools in 2024 These Michigan high schools have a steep price tag. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison