Here Is Where You Can Buy The Most Expensive Steak in Michigan

Here Is Where You Can Buy The Most Expensive Steak in Michigan

Canva

There's probably a difference between a traditional steak and potato guy such as myself and the kind of people that drop more than $100 on a steak - not that there is anything wrong with that.

The thought of a $100+ steak is mouthwatering, to be completely fair.

But if, you're going to spend that kind of money on a steak, don't you want the most expensive one at least once to see if it lives up to the price tag branded onto the menu?

WBCKFM logo
Get our free mobile app

Out of pure curiosity, I went in search of the most expensive steak in Michigan. Michigan is home to many high-end steakhouses from Detroit to Grand Rapids, surely someone would step above the rest when putting a value on their slab of meat.

It is a bit difficult to figure out. After all, not all online menus tell you exactly how much the steak goes for. I would know, I looked at over a dozen menus to figure out which one carried the most expensive steak.

One such menu belongs to Prime & Proper in Detroit, one of the most famous steakhouses in the state. While they don't list the price of their steaks online, they were recognized by LoveFood as the most expensive restaurant in Michigan - and they let a few prices out of the bag.

According to LoveFood, the porterhouse steak at Prime & Proper is $149. At 32oz., it's big enough to share, but some of us can handle that beast by ourselves. That said, Prime & Proper has six "rare cut" steaks with hidden prices, but it does appear that the porterhouse is the most expensive on the menu - though certainly not per ounce.

We're looking for the highest-priced steak period, not the highest cost per ounce.

However, there are two other steakhouses that feature steaks with higher price points in full view on their online menu.

If a national chain doesn't scare you off and you want a big steak, Ruth's Chris Steak House is the answer. Their 40oz. Tomahawk steak is $155.

If you want a local flavor and size doesn't matter, The Reserve Steakhouse in Brighton has its own $155 steak - a 6oz. Miyazakigyu, an A5 Wagyu Striploin.

Michigan Restaurants Where You'll Get the Best Steak

From Small Towns to Big Cities in the U.P. and Lower Peninsula these are Michigan's best places to get a flavorful steak.

Gallery Credit: Nate Reed

Rustic Lake Mansion is One Michigan's Most Expensive & Luxurious Airbnbs

Welcome home to the most incredible home on Mullett Lakes Red Pine Point. This beauty in Northern Michigan offers a 9,000 sq ft main house and a 2,600 sq ft carriage house, all located on 2 ½ wooded acres with 100’ on Mullett Lake. With 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, there is more than enough room to sleep 22 guests. Guests will enjoy amenities such as; a full-blown workout room, steam shower, sauna, large game room area with an 8’ pool table, and even a beautiful Dublin-style pub bar for entertaining.
The outdoors are as cool as the indoors with a huge backyard for volleyball along with a hot tub and fire pit. Guests can also enjoy time by the lake relaxing on over 1,600 sq ft of decks with a screened gazebo. The pontoon boat is available to rent by the week.
.

Gallery Credit: VRBO

Filed Under: Battle Creek Food, Detroit, Grand Rapids, K-Zoo View, Kalamazoo Food, Michigan
Categories: Food, Michigan

More From WBCKFM