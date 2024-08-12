Here Is Where You Can Buy The Most Expensive Steak in Michigan

There's probably a difference between a traditional steak and potato guy such as myself and the kind of people that drop more than $100 on a steak - not that there is anything wrong with that.

The thought of a $100+ steak is mouthwatering, to be completely fair.

But if, you're going to spend that kind of money on a steak, don't you want the most expensive one at least once to see if it lives up to the price tag branded onto the menu?

Out of pure curiosity, I went in search of the most expensive steak in Michigan. Michigan is home to many high-end steakhouses from Detroit to Grand Rapids, surely someone would step above the rest when putting a value on their slab of meat.

It is a bit difficult to figure out. After all, not all online menus tell you exactly how much the steak goes for. I would know, I looked at over a dozen menus to figure out which one carried the most expensive steak.

One such menu belongs to Prime & Proper in Detroit, one of the most famous steakhouses in the state. While they don't list the price of their steaks online, they were recognized by LoveFood as the most expensive restaurant in Michigan - and they let a few prices out of the bag.

According to LoveFood, the porterhouse steak at Prime & Proper is $149. At 32oz., it's big enough to share, but some of us can handle that beast by ourselves. That said, Prime & Proper has six "rare cut" steaks with hidden prices, but it does appear that the porterhouse is the most expensive on the menu - though certainly not per ounce.

We're looking for the highest-priced steak period, not the highest cost per ounce.

However, there are two other steakhouses that feature steaks with higher price points in full view on their online menu.

If a national chain doesn't scare you off and you want a big steak, Ruth's Chris Steak House is the answer. Their 40oz. Tomahawk steak is $155.

If you want a local flavor and size doesn't matter, The Reserve Steakhouse in Brighton has its own $155 steak - a 6oz. Miyazakigyu, an A5 Wagyu Striploin.

