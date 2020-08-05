Michigan Falls Out Of Top Spot For Worst Roads In U.S.

Just after the first of the year, there was an article on this very website which purported that Michigan had the worst roads in the country. Ya, and bears poop in the woods. It always seems odd to me that the state known as the car capital of the world not only had the worst roads but also the best drivers paying the highest auto insurance premiums.

We know now that the insurance premium issue has changed, I'm not sure at this point if we're still the best drivers and this just in; Michigan no longer has the worst roads in the United States. In the words of the renowned philosopher Meatloaf: "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad".

The folks at CoPilot just released their study of the worst roads in the country and Michigan is not #1 or 2,3,4,5,6,7 or 8. That's right, Michigan has the 9th worst roads in America.

Some conclude the improvement since January may have to do with the drastically reduced amount of driving during the pandemic and the added advantage of getting more construction done because of it. Plus, remember all the mileages and statewide projects that were voted in? Much of that road and bridge work is being done as we speak.

The analysis tells us that in Michigan 33.2% of all major roads are in poor condition compared to the national average of 26.4%. That equates to Michigan at #9 and the crowd goes wild. Hey, at least we're moving in the right direction. Ah, ya, well that's the only direction to go from the #1 worst I guess.