Michigan Family Back In America After Daring Escape From Haitian Kidnappers

A Michigan family is back In America after a daring escape from kidnappers in Haiti.

David Troyer, General Director of Christian Aid Ministries, confirmed the safe return of all 17 staff members of Christian Aid Ministries who had been held hostage in Haiti by the 400 Mawozo gang since October 16th.

According to Wood TV Cheryl Noecker and her five children from Hart, Michigan are among the hostages that made the escape.

Christian Aid Ministries spokesman Weston Showalter said

The 12 who fled carried an infant and a 3-year-old, they wrapped the baby to protect her from the briars and brambles. After a number of hours of walking, the day began to dawn and they eventually found someone who helped to make a phone call for help, they were finally free.

Christian Aid Ministries had a few words to their Haitian kidnappers

We do not know all of the challenges you face. We do believe that violence and oppression of others can never be justified. You caused our hostages and their families a lot of suffering. However, Jesus taught us by word and by His own example that the power of forgiving love is stronger than the hate of violent force. Therefore, we extend forgiveness to you. The hostages told you plainly how you can also be forgiven by God, if you repent. Our desire is that you and all who hear or read this statement may come to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ, our Savior, the Son of God, and the Prince of Peace. Jesus died for all so that all can be saved.