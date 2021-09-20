Michigan Family Torn Apart By Double Homicide Needs Our Help

A Lansing Mother and Daughter were murdered and a 6-year-old boy is in stable condition after a tragic shooting Thursday.

46-year-old Michelle Roper and her 24-year-old daughter Alexis Brown were found dead Thursday afternoon. The police also found a 6-year-old gunshot victim who is currently in stable condition. A former co-worker of Michelle Roper took to TikTok to spread the word about the tragic event and a GoFundMe to help this family. In Toni's TikTok she explains that her friend Michelle just recently mourned the loss of her son in a motorcycle. That tragic event happened on July 22nd of this year.

Get our free mobile app

Michelle's aunt Sue published more info on the 6-year-old boy's condition and talked about Lexy's four children in a GoFundMe she created for the family,

Her 6 year old son was also injured in the shooting, he had to have 4 staples in his head. He is in stable condition. The four children not only lost their mom but their nana also. This family can use lots of prayers and anything you can help donate. The money raised will go to any expenses needed to take care of the 4 children.

The murder suspect was the father of 3 of Michelle's children according to Fox 47 News,

Police said 3-year-old Lilliana Reynolds and 4-year-old Zymani Reynolds were taken from the scene by their father, 23-year-old Brion Reynolds, and Gavin Anspach, 21.

The two missing girls have been found and are safe. However, the murder suspect, Brion Reynolds is still on the loose and is considered dangerous. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect please contact your local police.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page set up to help out this family following their tragic losses.

MICHIGAN CRIME SCENE: Look Inside the Abandoned 'Jeepers Creepers' Schoolhouse