Michigan Fan Hates Ohio State So Much He’s Sabotaging the Program in CFB 25

It's a tough time for Michigan fans. The cheating allegations could mean some punishments are coming to the Wolverines program in the near future.

But that doesn't mean it's all doom and gloom for the Maize and Blue. With the release of EA Sports College Football 25, reality can be whatever Michigan fans want it to be.

Usually what players do is take their favorite team and build them up in Dynasty Mode, the mode that gives you full control of a college football program for 30 seasons. But one Michigan fan has taken a different approach.

See, it's not uncommon to get a feel for the game by using your favorite team to decimate your biggest rival. When the game was released on July 19th, social media was flooded with Michigan fans taking out Ohio State 92-0 or worse. But that's too basic an idea for one Michigan fan.

Going against the grain, this Wolverines fan is looking to destroy Ohio State from the inside, and after a slow success in Dynasty Mode, he took to Reddit asking how he can strengthen the process of effectively giving Ohio State the "death penalty" in the game.

Instead of using his Wolverines to beat the Buckeyes every year, he began a Dynasty file with the Buckeyes and forced the program to ignore recruiting and lose every game. But /u/Euphoric_Attempt_346 wanted to make it clear, this wasn't to challenge himself in reviving the program after decimating it.

"I don't plan on building them up, I just really hate Ohio State and wish nothing but the worse for them and their people's families.," he said in his post to /r/NCAAFBSeries.

Other users appreciated his unparalleled level of pettiness and offered some extra advice where possible. One Ohio State fan pointed out that Euphoric is just grumpy about Michigan's allegations while another respected his level of commitment to the hate.

Just mad that the NCAA announced it’s dropping the hammer on Michigan this week for being cheating, lying trash. The worst our players ever did was sell memorabilia and we almost got the death penalty. You all laughed so have fun. Just remember last years scUM team will only ever be remembered as cheaters, not champions. - /u/Rezzyn91

As a Buckeye I can't be mad. First thing I did when booting the game for the first time was drop 150 on Michigan. I don't have a way of helping you with your problem, I just wanted to express my understanding - /u/AaawhDamn

It's an absurd amount of hate to commit your own free time to ensure that your rival is as awful as possible in a video game. Bravo and well done.

College Football 25 is available now on X Box Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Ohio State hosts Michigan on November 30 at noon.

