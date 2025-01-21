A Warning for Michigan Fans After Ohio State’s National Title Win

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the 2025 College Football National Champions. It's not the most comfortable sentence for any Michigan Wolverines fan to read.

Of course, many Michigan fans will look back to Thanksgiving weekend and boast about the Wolverines' victory over Ohio State to recapture that comfort. "Well, at least they didn't beat us."

It's not a terrible thought process, but I would caution against it.

A friend of mine said the 12-team College Football Playoff made the outcome of The Game obsolete. I don't think he could have been more wrong. Because to you, the Michigan fan, that game means almost everything and your team won. No one and nothing can take away the feeling of rubbing it in their faces for the fourth straight year.

But, there's more to college football than just beating your rival.

As an Alabama fan, I've seen this story before. Auburn beats the Crimson Tide, Alabama wins the national championship and the Tiger fans chirp all year about how they still got theirs. The Tide fanbase's response is usually a paraphrase of: "Good job, little brother. But we're national champions and you are far from reaching that pedestal."

My caution to Wolverine fans is not to take on that "little brother" too easily. Michigan State plays that role on the gridiron enough for both programs.

The fact is, Michigan, despite winning the national championship just a year ago, isn't as close to reclaiming the title as fans would like to believe. Ohio State, on the other hand, will keep doing what they're doing.

While it doesn't make the rivalry mean any less, between two blue-chip programs in the modern age of college football, championships trump everything. Ohio State is going to reload to win another, and with the College Football Playoff set up the way that it is, there isn't much stopping them from reaching the tournament regularly.

After all, the Buckeyes used the loss to Michigan as motivation to go on their impressive run to the championship. Beating them on the field one-on-one counts for so much, but it's not the entirety of the rivalry.

The better feeling is to beat your rival and win the championship, which Michigan was able to do last year. Boast about that and look forward to the next opportunity to do so. Punching up at the champion of the college football world isn't going to frustrate the opposition as much as you'd like.

To be clear, I'm not saying Michigan is the little brother nor are they truly in danger of becoming such. After all, it is the Wolverines who hold a four-game winning streak in the rivalry. On the same note, Michigan put together a strong recruiting class and can use the momentum from wins over Ohio State and Alabama to close the season to start strong in 2025.

Instead, consider your banter with your rivals and how to get under their skin properly while they celebrate.