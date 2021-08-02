A Michigan father is a real-life hero after rushing into a burning home to save his twin 18-month-old daughters.

Ray Lucas and his girlfriend Shi'Ann left the girls with his mother and niece and had only been away from their Eastpointe home for about 15 minutes. When the couple returned, they found the house in flames.

"I just knew I had to get my babies out," Lucas tells Detroit's WJBK-TV. "That's what went through my mind."

He says smoke in the house was so thick he could barely see the hand in front of his face. Lucas was able to find the girls in the basement mainly by the memory of knowing where they were.

The girls were taken to a local hospital where both spent time in intensive care. Milan was treated for smoke inhalation and second-degree burns but her twin sister Malaysia suffered severe burns. Both girls are out of the hospital now.

Lucas also suffered injuries in the blaze.

"I was temporarily blind for three days and they said it was a miracle I could see," he said. "I've got burns on my arms, but for the most part, everyone is still here."

Because of his injuries, Lucas is temporarily unable to work. At the time of this writing, a GoFundMe which has been set up to help the family has reached 10 times its original goal of $40,000.

You can see more of the family's story in the video below from WJBK-TV in Detroit.

