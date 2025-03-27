Is This Really Michigan’s Favorite Beer?

We're fresh off of Oberon Day in Michigan, a pastime we here in Southwest Michigan take pretty seriously.

While we'd all like to pair our cold beers with warmer weather, I've yet to meet a Michigander who will turn down a beer. Michigan loves beer - especially our local breweries. After all, Michigan is home to some of the best local breweries in America.

But what about national or even global brands? What is Michigan's favorite recognizable beer brand?

Study Claims Michigan's Favorite Brew Comes From Out West

A website called Coffeeness conducted a study to determine each state's favorite beer. The results were fairly surprising as many brands didn't even win their own state.

However, according to Google Trends data and YouGov Popularity Ratings, the study concluded that Michigan's favorite beer is Coors.

Really? Coors?

I know, I thought the same thing. I've seen plenty of folks across Michigan enjoying a Miller beer - which just so happened to be the favorite beer of 30 states in this study. But I honestly can't remember the last time I saw someone willingly choose the beer whose whole advertising strategy is "Our beer is cold".

Now, I don't mean to come after anyone who likes Coors. It's an okay beer - and seven other states like it best too, according to the study. But it's pretty telling that Coors, well-known for being a Colorado beer, was not Colorado's favorite beer. They chose Blue Moon (which is objectively a far better beer, but that's just me).

Let's be real: Most Michiganders are drinking Bell's, Founders, New Holland or some hyper-local brewery much more often than buying a 16-pack of Coors, waiting for the can to turn blue.

