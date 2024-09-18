Michigan’s Favorite Chicken Sandwich Spot Has 29 Locations, And More on the Way

The battle lines for the Great Chicken Sandwich Debate were drawn long ago. Every individual with a taste for a savory, fried chicken sandwich has their favorite.

The same can be said for each state across the nation. According to one study, a winner has been crowned in the debate. No matter which side of the debate you fall on, the results are sure to ruffle a few feathers.

Coupon Birds recently released a study that determined the favorite chicken sandwich of each state. One restaurant came out on top with more than half the states determining its take on the chicken sandwich as the best and Michigan followed the crowd.

Maybe it's a bit of a surprise, but Michigan's favorite chicken sandwich comes from Chick-fil-A. Michigan was one of 32 states to declare Chick-fil-A the winner of the chicken sandwich debate.

Popeyes came in a distant second with just nine states declaring the Louisiana spin the best. KFC was the choice for three states, Wendy's the choice for another three, and the final three states went with Burger King, Raising Cane's and Jack in the Box.

Michigan is home to 29 Chick-fil-A locations and is expected to double that number in the coming years with 25-30 locations coming to the Mitten State by the end of 2028.

While Michigan went with the crowd on which chicken sandwich is the best, they aren't among the states that crave chicken sandwiches as often as possible. States like Florida, Texas and even Indiana and Illinois visit their top chicken sandwich restaurant (which is Chick-fil-A) at least once per week.

For some it may come down to taste, while others it's about consistency. Say what you will about some of the controversies surrounding Chick-fil-A, their drive-through lines are long but often a bearable wait with a friendly staff and consistent food. Not many other restaurants, let alone fast food restaurants, can say that.

