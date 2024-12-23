Michigan’s Favorite Holiday Dessert Revealed

The inspiration for your inevitable New Year's resolution to shed a few pounds likely comes from the tinge of guilt for all the food and sweets you've enjoyed over the holiday season. But, hey, if that's what you enjoy about the holidays, do what pleases you.

I love holiday sweets. Throw white chocolate pretzels, peppermint bark, apple pie, and some family recipes fuel my holiday spirit much more than tracking my Amazon gift orders ever will.

Of course, the more traditional options tend to find a way through, especially those that only come around this time of year. Everyone has their favorites and everyone has a different way of preparing - or purchasing - their holiday treats.

Coffeeness recently released a study that helped determine the favorite holiday dessert for all 50 states, including here in Michigan. All 50 states settled on eight particular holiday treats:

Pumpkin Pie

Pecan Pie

Sugar Cookies

Biscotti

Red Velvet Cake

Carrot Cake

Tiramisu

Rice Pudding

The study determined that pumpkin pie and sugar cookies are overwhelmingly the nation's favorites. 20 states chose pumpkin pie and 15 chose sugar cookies. As a former Southerner, I'm a bit surprised that Pecan Pie (2) didn't do too well, getting outperformed by Red Velvet Cake (6) and Tiramisu (4). Also, where is the sweet potato pie?!

Michigan kept it simple by going with the crowd and choosing pumpkin pie as their favorite dessert. Whether or not Michiganders agree to drown their slice of pie in whipped cream or not is unspecified, of course. That would take another entire study to decide.

You can see the outcomes of the study for the other 49 states here.