Cuddle Up With Michigan’s Favorite Romantic Comedy Movie

A romantic comedy movie is a great choice for a home date night and sometimes a nice compromise if a couple can't agree on what to watch when choosing movies. But which ones are the most popular by state, and in the state of Michigan? Believe it or not, someone has looked into this to determine the top 'rom-com' movies across the country.

The team at House Method decided to take a closer look, specifically movies released since the year 2000, and figure out what the most popular ones in each state are. To get this data, they surveyed over 4,600 Americans and asked them to choose their favorite romantic comedy of the new century.

Michigan came back with Bridesmaids as the top choice. And it wasn't alone, as 10 other states also ranked the 2011 hit as their favorite romantic comedy. The plot centers on Annie (Kristen Wiig), who suffers a series of misfortunes after being asked to serve as maid of honor for her best friend, Lillian, played by Maya Rudolph. Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and Wendi McLendon-Covey co-star as Lillian's bridesmaids.

The 40 Year Old Virgin had the most representation with 19 states naming it their favorite. Others ranked at the top in multiple states included 13 Going On 30, 500 Days of Summer, Wedding Crashers and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.