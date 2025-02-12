Michigan’s Surprisingly Favorite Takeout Dish Revealed

While the cost often overcompensates for convenience, takeout orders make for a simple and delicious solution to that everyday question: "What's for dinner?"

Takeout looks a little different than it used to. There are more options to choose from thanks to delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. If you can handle the inflated prices and fees, you can bring some of your favorite local restaurants to your dining table.

Whether you're having that meal delivered or you get up and pick it up yourself (i.e., actual takeout) your options are no longer limited to Chinese food, tacos or pizza. I like to keep it safe and stick to those options, but the rest of Michigan is swinging for the fences when they get a quick bite to eat.

According to Cheapism, which named the most popular takeout dish in every state, Michigan has one of the most unique choices on the list: Chicken and Waffles.

Michigan's Favorite Takeout Food is Chicken and Waffles Canva loading...

Now, the article followed a study released by Hastha Kalalu, a home goods brand, which sourced data from TripAdvisor. The 50 states were split between 26 different types of food. Only one state each chose pizza and tacos, so the list has some interesting results.

The data is mostly comprised of search queries and spending data, so Michiganders are getting their chicken and waffles fix somewhere. And there are a lot of places dotted across the city that specialize in that particular dish.

READ MORE: Swiped Right: Michigan’s Most Popular Dating App Revealed

Fat Daddy's in Riverview, Kuzzo's in Detroit, Ty's Joint in Kalamazoo, Elsa's in Lansing are just a handful of the many establishments offering Michigan's favorite takeout food.

I've passed up on chicken and waffles the last two times I was at a restaurant that served them. I think I might just join the crowd with this one and see what all of the fuss is about.