National Boycott Set for February 28, How Michiganders Can Participate

It's safe to say that political tensions are high across the country, and here in Michigan, it's no different. Since President Donald Trump took office just one month ago, there have been a number of protests across the state citing one cause or another.

While the state did go to Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election, it was by a slim margin of less than 100,000 voters. As such, it's not particularly surprising that much of the Mitten State's population, especially in more urban areas, is not happy with the current administration.

Of course, attending rallies and protests can be difficult due to scheduling conflicts or a lack of trust in organizers. Boycotts might be an easier path to protest for many disgruntled Americans. An opportunity for Michiganders who were unable to protest in Lansing or elsewhere earlier this month have a chance to do their part on the final day of February.

Reports have surfaced in recent days of a proposed national spending boycott for 24 hours on February 28. The People's Union USA is the organizer that introduced the idea with the boycott serving to protest large corporations that have dissolved DEI initiatives.

Naturally, it's difficult to go an entire day without spending, so organizers suggest buying local when necessary while avoiding purchasing fast food or gas, especially using a debit or credit card.

The boycott primarily targets large corporations such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target, both in-store and online.

There is also discussion of a second boycott specifically against Amazon in March which calls for protesters to avoid purchasing anything from the company from March 7 through March 14.

More details on these efforts and future initiatives can be found here.

