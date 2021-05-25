Michigan Fifth-Grader Raises Awareness While Receiving National Recognition

Emily Glassford

A fifth-grade art student has been announced as a runner-up in The National Missing Children’s Day Poster contest. Tuesday, May 25th has been recognized as National Missing Children’s Day, and the Michigan State Police Missing Person’s Coordination has announced that Emily Glassford is the first runner-up in the 2021 contest.

According to a press release from Michigan State Police, Emily Glassford is a fifth-grade student at Almont Elementary in Almont. Her painting can be viewed above. Not just in Michigan, but Emily placed second overall, nationally, in the National Missing Day Poster Contest, a contest supported by the Office of Juvenile Delinquency and Prevention to raise awareness for missing children. There were more than 800 submissions to the contest, nationally.

In Michigan, more than 40 students entered the contest. Glassford was first chosen as the Michigan winner and moved on to compete nationally. Other top winners from Michigan include second-place winner Clover Nash, also from Almont Elementary and Torey Robbins from Brown Elementary in Saint Joseph.

The annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing and/or exploited children. More than 900 children are currently reported missing in Michigan. Twenty nine children have gone missing in Michigan so far, since January of 2021.

This is the first time a Michigan student has received the first runner-up honor in the National Missing Children Poster contest. Previous national winners include Sydney Kekel in 2015 and Eden Hoffmann in 2018.