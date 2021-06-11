If you know me, you know I'm an animal lover. So, I'm a sucker for a good animal story.

A kitten has found his forever home after being rescued from a drainpipe with a high-powered vacuum.

Rescuing the kitten

On May 24, the Saginaw Fire Department was called to assist the nonprofit Undercover Angels Animal Rescue of Saginaw in the rescue of a kitten that had been trapped in a drainpipe for two days.

According to MLive, Saginaw resident Jessica Barnes contacted Shannon Pine of Undercover Angels to help retrieve a kitten that was trapped on her property.

After countless hours of trying to rescue the kitten and no luck, the nonprofit contacted Saginaw Fire Department Capt. James Fourman and his team for further assistance.

The firefighters tried several different ways to rescue the kitten, like dropping rope and bedsheets down the drainpipe in hopes that the kitten would grab onto them but fell short.

That's when they turned to an industrial vacuum and with some luck, were able to rescue the little guy.

Watch the video from MLive below.

Simon finds his forever home

After being rescued the kitten went to a local veterinary office to be checked out and this week found his forever home with the fire department's captain.

Captain Fourman told MLive that the kitten was originally named Randolph after the street he was found on but his daughters changed his name to Simon to give him a fresh start.

He’s got so much character. This little thing has won over the hearts of my wife and daughters like you wouldn’t believe. He is in much better shape and got a clean bill of health from the vet.

You can read the full story on MLive's website.

