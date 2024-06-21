The Biggest and Best Firework Displays in Michigan

The summer season is officially here in Michigan and soon it will be July 4, Independence Day.

As we celebrate the birth of the United States, there will be fireworks big and small lit throughout the state. Most communities will have their own displays that will be great family fun in their own right.

But this is America, and we like to do things big.

Michigan has a handful of grand firework displays that will light up the sky with the biggest and brightest bangs. If you're new here or want to check out a new experience this year, these fireworks displays are the biggest and the best the state has to offer, listed alphabetically by location.

Get our free mobile app

Battle Creek's Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival

Why stop at fireworks when you can enjoy some of the fastest and loudest airplanes in the country along with incredible air balloons? Battle Creek's Field of Flight celebration is an incredible event that everyone in Michigan should attend at least once.

This year's fireworks show in Battle Creek is set for Thursday, July 4 at 10:30 PM (dusk) and Saturday, July 6 at 10:30 PM (dusk).

Boyne City's 4th of July Festival

Boyne City's 4th of July Festival is about as Americana as it gets. There are plenty of activities for the kiddos including a soap box derby. Plus there's live music and great food the whole family will enjoy before settling in to watch the display over Lake Charlevoix.

This year's fireworks show in Boyne City is set for Thursday, July 4 at 10:30 PM (dusk).

Detroit's Hart Plaza

It should come as no surprise, but the Big D puts on the biggest fireworks show in the state. The fireworks join the Detroit skyline and reflect magically off of the skyscrapers across the city.

This year's fireworks show in Detroit is set for Monday, June 24 at 10 PM (dusk).

Grand Haven's Waterfront

Grand Haven pulls a doubleheader with the colorful jetstreams of the Musical Fountain before the fireworks display overhead to light up the Grand River.

This year's fireworks show in Grand Haven is set for Thursday, July 4th at 10:10 PM (dusk).

One of the more remote options, Grand Marais still provides an incredibly popular event with its fireworks display on Lake Superior's West Bay near Pictured Rocks.

This year's fireworks show in Grand Marais is set for Friday, July 5 at dusk.

Grand Rapids's Amway Family Fireworks

Where better to celebrate our nation than Ah-Nab-Awen Park near the Gerald R. Ford Museum? Just like Detroit, the city's skyline creates a wondrous setting for the enormous fireworks display held in Grand Rapids every year.

This year's fireworks show in Grand Rapids is set for Saturday, July 6 at 10:30 PM (dusk).

If you like vacationing the week of Independence Day, Mackinac Island is a proper destination to spend an entire week at one of Michigan's best locations. After enjoying the annual rock-skipping competition, turn your attention to the mighty Mackinac Bridge to watch one of the state's most unique and incredible fireworks shows.

This year's fireworks show on Mackinac Island is set for Thursday, July 4 at 10 PM (dusk).

Another strong choice for vacationers visiting Pictured Rocks for the summer, Munising offers one of the best fireworks shows in the Upper Peninsula every year.

This year's fireworks show in Munising is set for Thursday, July 4 at dusk.

For fans of light shows over fireworks, South Haven may be your best choice. Still, between the lasers and fireworks, South Haven does their best to light up Lake Michigan like none other.

This year's fireworks show in South Haven is set for Wednesday, July 3 at dusk.

Enjoy a full day at the famous National Cherry Festival in Traverse City complete with a cherry-spitting contest and a Blue Angels air show before settling in for the mesmerizing fireworks display overhead. It's a Pure Michigan experience, for sure.

This year's fireworks show in Traverse City is set for Saturday, July 6 last 10:30 PM (dusk).

These Fireworks Are Legal In Michigan Though some of these fireworks may be banned in other states, these are the fireworks you can set off with no worries. Firework categories come from the Fireworks General FAQ document from the State of Michigan. Note: Display Fireworks need to be specially ordered are only allowed to be used by professionals and are not covered in this gallery. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill