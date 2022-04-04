Avoid A Fine: Here’s How To Renew Your Michigan Fishing License
If you love fishing as much as my family and I do, then it's time to make sure you renew or get your fishing license. The new season started on April 1st and the license is good until March 31, 2023.
Growing up in Michigan, one of my favorite things to do with my dad and brother was to go fishing on the weekend. We would go out to my great-aunt and uncle's cottage in Milford, Michigan, and take a small three-person rowboat all around Sears Lake.
We would catch all kinds of fish including bluegill, bass, catfish, crappie, perch, pike, and sunfish.
How To Renew / Get A Michigan Fishing License
You can go online to Michigan.gov and click on the License and Permits Tab.
When you do it online you have a lot of options including:
- Purchase & view / print licenses, applications & permits
- Check your points, chances & drawing results
- View & manage your customer profile
- See your purchase history, reprint or replace lost items
- Set up auto-renewals for select licenses
If you're old school and want to go get it in person, you can also get a license from one of the state’s license agents. A list is available at Michigan.gov. Another option is to buy your license at a Department of Natural Resources Customer Service Center near you.
What Kind Of Fish Can You Catch In Michigan?
There are a lot of different kind of fish across Michigan. These are the most common ones you will find.
-Largemouth Bass
-Smallmouth Bass
-Walleye
-Yellow Perch
-Chinook Salmon
-Catfish
-Coho Salmon
-Lake Trout
-Rainbow Trout
-Brown Trout
-Brook Trout
-Atlantic Salmon
-White Bass
-Crappie
-Pink Salmon
-Smelt
-Whitefish
-Steelhead
-Northern Pike
-Muskellunge
If you still have questions or need more info you can find it here.