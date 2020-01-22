Michigan Flags To Be Lowered To Honor Fallen Soldier From Kalamazoo

Governor Whitmer has ordered flags lowered in Michigan on Thursday to honor a fallen soldier born in Kalamazoo.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Thursday, January 23 to honor the service of Army Specialist Bradley Walsh and coincide with his funeral.

Our state mourns the loss of Army Specialist Bradley Walsh as he is laid to rest. We are grateful for his selfless service to our state and nation in the United States Army. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. ~Gov. Whitmer said in a release

Specialist Bradley Walsh was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on January 14, 1998, and grew up in Hillman, Michigan. After graduating from Otsego Adult Education in 2017, Walsh joined the United States Army. He was stationed with the 73rd Transportation Company, 10th Transportation BN, 7th Transportation BDE at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

Specialist Bradley Walsh was in his third year of active duty when he died on January 8, 2020, at the age of 21 years old. His remains were flown to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids on Friday, January 17. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church before he is laid to rest at Harwick Cemetery in Mattawan, Michigan on Thursday, January 23.

The cause of Army Specialist Bradley Walsh's death has not been released at this time.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Specialist Walsh by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, January 24.