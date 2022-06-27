It stands to reason, with the price of fuel at an all-time high, it's going to cost more to ship our food, which results in the cost of food climbing as well.

This is problematic for the Food Bank Council of Michigan, who are asking for help from the State, and residents.

Get our free mobile app

Currently, there is a line item in the 2022 to 2023 state budget to support the work of food banks, and the FBCM hopes that these funds will increase infrastructure to better serve northern counties and the Upper Peninsula. The allocation would cover studies that give the FBCM critical data that need to align with federal and state programs to meet public needs.

The FBCM says they are moving twice as many truckloads of food, currently, as compared to before the pandemic. With transportation costs rising, it creates a big problem.

Donations are no longer filling the gap needed to supply fuel, and additional food to distribute.

To add injury to insult, the program's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will also end once the public health emergency expires. It's estimated 60,000 SNAP beneficiaries will be reduced by $20, while another 50,000 will have benefits drop to $50 monthly.

How can you help?

Firstly, write to your state Representatives, and voice the importance of allocating funds to keep the program afloat.

Secondly, you can donate. Food is obviously always welcome, and you can donate at just about any food bank near you. But monetary donations are especially welcome at this time to cover fuel costs to bring much needed food to more remote areas of the state, especially in the U.P.

If you're unsure on how to help, or what specifically the Food Banks could use, visit FBCmich.org.