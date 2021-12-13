The University of Michigan has been raking up the collegiate awards lately as they get ready for their College Football Playoff appearance in the Orange Bowl.

Michigan has returned to college football's elite, and they are definitely getting the accolades that come with it. Obviously, the Wolverines won the BIG10 Championship just over a week ago, which earned them a birth in the CFP.

The championship win is a big deal for a couple of different reasons. Yes, it made sure that Michigan would be playing for a National Championship, but the win marked another big moment for Michigan Football. With the win, the Wolverines claimed the most BIG10 titles with 43.

What other college football awards have Michigan won this season?

It's funny how quickly the tides can turn because last year at this time, Michigan fans were unsure if they even wanted Harbaugh back as the head coach. Now Coach Harbaugh has been named the AP Coach of the year.

Jim Harbaugh was also named the PFF College Football Coach of the Year.

Michigan's kicker got in on the award-winning action.

Michigan also picked up some special teams hardware last week. Michigan kicker, Jake Moody, became the first Michigan player to win the Lou Groza Award Winner.

The award is given every year to the nation's best placekicker.

Aidan Hutchinson needs to build a new trophy case after this season.

Michigan defensive standout Aidan Hutchinson did not end up winning the Heisman, but that doesn't mean he didn't get his fair share of trophies.

Hutchinson basically made a clean sweep of the defensive awards given out every year. He was named the Lombardi Award winner, which is given to the best lineman in college football.

Hutchinson also picked up the Silver Football Award, which goes to the most valuable player in the BIG10.

Finally, Hutchinson has just been named the Lott IMPACT Trophy winner for 2021. According to the press release from U of M, Hutchinson won the award based on the following criteria.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is presented annually to the student-athlete who exhibits the characteristics displayed by Ronnie Lott during his college and professional years. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.

I don't think this will be the end of the awards for this Michigan team, but their focus has turned solely to their Orange Bowl matchup with Georgia.

