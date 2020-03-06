Michigan Gaming Control Board Green Lights Sports Betting Starting March 11th

Getty Images

It is official! According to an article from ClickonDetroit.com, onsite sports betting is set to go live at Michigan casinos just in time for the Madness to begin. According to the article:

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) announced Friday that casinos will be authorized to conduct onsite sports wagering beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. The Board is anticipated to give final approval on Tuesday after presentations by the three Detroit commercial casinos at its public meeting at Cadillac Place in Detroit. All preliminary requirements have been met to go live the next day, the Board said.

So, there you have it! Sports betting will be on live Wednesday, March 11th. A lot of casinos are scrambling to get everything ready to go in time for the March 17th kickoff of the 2020 NCAA tournament. The Board is still working out online betting, which remains a little ways away.