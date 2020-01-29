Michigan Gas Prices Fall Below $2.00 A Gallon

The town of Ubly in Michigan’s thumb area is known for a few things. Despite a population of less than 1,000, it fields a pretty good 8-man high school football team. It’s home to a big wind energy farm. But today, Ubly is known for gas prices. The lowest in Michigan for the past couple of days. One gas station there dropped below the $2 dollar a gallon mark on Monday. It was joined by another there yesterday. Going into today, the two are pricing regular at $1.96 and $1.97 a gallon.

South Haven is next in line. The Village Express there led the way at $1.98 yesterday, falling to $1.96 overnight. It’s joined by more than a half dozen South Haven area under $2.00 a gallon.

Around Battle Creek, Circle K at Columbia and Riverside dropped to $2.04. A couple of other stations are within a penny or two. Most are around $2.19. Kalamazoo stations were led by a Circle K at $2.03, a couple more within one or two cents a gallon, and then a big group around $2.15 a gallon.

Lots of factors go into retail fuel pricing. But one of the previous overwhelming factors makes hardly a dent today. It used to be that unrest in the Middle East would cause fuel prices to skyrocket at a moment’s notice. That’s where a lot of our crude came from. With a new energy policy the last three years that promotes domestic production, even full out military action by Iran against US bases in Iraq had no impact. And the prices we’re being charged continue to fall.