Gas Prices Lower In Michigan Ahead Of Labor Day

If you are among those hitting the roads this holiday weekend, the time to fill up your gas tank is...

Gas prices ahead of Labor Day are at their lowest since 2004, according to GasBuddy. The time to fill up your gas tank is ahead of the holiday weekend. The national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is priced at $2.19, down nearly 37 cents from last year, and the lowest priced Labor Day since 2004's $1.82 per gallon average. Here in Michigan, our average is little lower than the national average, priced at $2.15 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline. Forecasters say there is potential for a slight increase at the pump over the long weekend.

Gas prices may or may not continue to go down in the coming weeks. After Labor Day it’s typical to see gas prices go down, with summer travel wrapping up and refineries switching over to a less expensive winter blend. However, COVID-19 has made everything more fluid and less predictable.

Sparta and Shelby Township currently have the lowest gas prices at $1.69 and $1.72, respectively, for a gallon of unleaded gas. While metro Detroit, Marquette, and Saginaw have the most expensive prices for the state.

COVID-19 is also making it a bit harder to predict just how many Michiganders will be hitting the road. Through much of the pandemic, travel has been down. Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer with many normally hitting the road to enjoy the outdoors and vacations ahead of the cooler seasons ahead. This year continues to be unlike any other.