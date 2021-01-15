Michigan – Get Paid $500 to Watch Netflix and Eat Pizza

Finally something you are qualified for.

Bonus Finder is giving one very lucky person the opportunity to earn $500 dollars, and free pizza, just for watching and reviewing three Netflix shows. You will also have to write reviews on the pizza too.

The winner will picking shows to binge watch from the following list,

The Queens Gambit

Bridgerton

Lupin

Bling Empire

Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer

Cobra Kai

Surviving Death

Ozark

Virgin River

The Umbrella Academy

Ratched

Below Deck

Other (Unlisted series you'd like to watch)

I am guessing you have already watched a majority of these shows. Most of them, I would have no problem watching again, especially Cobra Kai and Ozark.

All applicants must be 21 years of age and up. At the time I am writing this, the website to apply is actually down and or crashed. Makes sense - I am guessing most everyone wants this gig. Keep checking by clicking here, to see when it is back up and running.

Before the site crashed, I did notice that Bonus Finder is looking for creative people, even on your application. This is not just a fill out your name and email address application. You need to 'bring it' in order to win this contest. Good luck.