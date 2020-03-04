Michigan Gets Four Coronavirus Task Force Groups

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she’s working with state departments to stay out front of issues surrounding coronavirus. She’s setting up four separate task force groups to cover most any contingency. One group will cover state operations. Another deals with specific health aspects. The third will focus on covering all education facilities. The fourth will handle general business and economic issues, including workforce management and potential supply chain breakdowns. The Governor activated Michigan’s Emergency Operations Center last week to coordinate any response needed to coronavirus. The state currently has no known cases. Test samples from suspected infected residents have all come back negative. Information about coronavirus is changing rapidly. The state plans to post related information on a regular basis on the state website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app