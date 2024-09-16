It’s Actually Illegal to Harvest This Herb in Michigan

It wasn't so long ago that the equation of harvesting a plant being an illegal act centered around one particular herb. While there are limits on the number of marijuana plants a single person can cultivate, there is a different plant in Michigan that will get you in some trouble if you harvest it.

In 1994, Michigan passed the Michigan Ginseng Act which regulates the harvest, sale and distribution of American ginseng grown in the state. As such, it is illegal to harvest it in Michigan, wild or cultivated. Nonetheless, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development, the species is protected nationally as well by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Get our free mobile app

What is Ginseng?

Ginseng is an herb that can be rarely found in Michigan growing wild. It's an unbranched perennial plant that grows up to 2 feet tall with one long flower cluster and bright red berries.

Public Domain Public Domain loading...

It's used for medicinal means and fetches a hefty price on the market as a threatened species. While ginseng isn't at risk of being endangered, the trade market for ginseng is so valuable, the species has to be protected.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development, Michigan once had an abundance of ginseng but was over-collected in the early 20th century for export, hence the protection of the species.

While you can still find wild ginseng in Michigan, it's incredibly rare and it is illegal to harvest it in the wild.

Michigan still has a good relationship with ginseng. While Wisconsin is the U.S. leader in ginseng cultivation, Michigan is home to the largest woodsgrown ginseng grower in the world in the Upper Peninsula.

What's the Penalty for Harvesting Ginseng in Michigan?

Harvesting ginseng in Michigan unlawfully could ruin your day quite quickly. According to Michigan legislature, the fines can climb as high as $10,000 with repeat offenses.

The first violation of the Michigan Ginseng Act as a dealer will incur a fine of $1,000-$5,000 and/or a 90-day jail sentence.

Fines for growers don't hit quite as hard as the first offense carries a fine ranging between $25-$500 and/or up to 90 days in jail.

Any violation of the act is considered a misdemeanor in the state of Michigan.

10 Invasive Plants & Insects You Should Destroy if You Spot Them in Michigan Unfortunately, Michigan has a long list of both plants and insects that are invasive. Here's what to be on the lookout for. Gallery Credit: Michigan.Gov

10 Houseplants That Will Actually Survive Indoors During Michigan's Cloudy Seasons If you're looking for a plant that will actually survive indoors in Michigan, check these out. They're perfect for the plant-challenged (like me).