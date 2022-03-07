Michigan Must Immediately Prepare For The Sky To Fall Say Global Warming Supporters

How many times have the Global Warming zealots told us that the earth is on fire and we will all be dead in “x” amount of time? The Global Warming crowd over the last 30 years have predicted the following, and these are just a few I chose:

1989 Rising Sea Levels will Obliterate Nations if Nothing Done by 2000

1989: New York City’s West Side Highway Underwater by 2019 (it’s not)

2000: Children Won’t Know What Snow Is

2002: Famine In 10 Years If We Don’t Give Up Eating Fish, Meat, and Dairy

2004: Britain will Be Siberia by 2024

2008: the Arctic will Be Ice Free by 2018

2008: Climate Genius Al Gore Predicts Ice-Free Arctic by 2013

2009: Climate Genius Prince Charles Says we Have 96 Months to Save World

2009: UK Prime Minister Says 50 Days to ‘Save The Planet From Catastrophe

2014: Only 500 Days Before ‘Climate Chaos’

2005: Manhattan Underwater by 2015

Now MLive is reporting on more predictions from Michigan “scientists”, environmental lawyers and industry leaders that the earth will soon be on the brink of no return and I assume be consumed by a ball of fire. What do “environmental lawyers” have to do with predicting the end of the world? Other than making a ton of cash suing people and governments I do not know? Do these lawyers not realize the amount of carbon it takes to make all of that taxpayer and donated cash they are raking in? What “industry leaders” are they talking about, the ones that are making a ton of taxpayer cash on whatever the latest scheme they are running.

They tell us Michiganders need to prepare for:

frequent torrential downpours, heavy lake effect snowstorms, flooded homes and streets, oppressive heat waves, crop failures, and more

Have any of you seen a big difference in the weather from when you were a child growing up to today?

How bad it will get depends on how much money governments and people give to them to create even more studies. As well as how fast everybody stops using just about everything in the world and starts riding their bikes and taking sailboats when you want to go across the ocean or the Great Lakes. Do these “scientists”, environmental lawyers and industry leaders realize what products are made from oil? When they find out the creation of the money, they are raking in creates a huge carbon footprint, will they then stop trying to scare people to make even more cash and create an even larger carbon footprint.

A University of Michigan “scientist” Associate Professor Paige Fischer, who studies human adaption to climate change wrote:

Michigan is definitely a place where people are experiencing heavy precipitation events and so people are figuring out how to elevate their houses or deal with their flooded basements or build rain gardens or manage waterways to reduce interruptions from these heavy precipitation events

This associate professor was unaware that our Great Lakes water levels appear to have proven global warming is not occurring? Perhaps she should read my piece addressing that with all the sources to back up my conclusion.

These are the same people who believe that global warming is caused by systemic racism. I reported on the two incoming “top incoming White House environmental aides” who blame "systemic racism" as the main driver of Global Warming. Everything in their world creates Global Warming. Think about this. If we end all use of fossil fuels they will still claim that systemic racism is occurring and they can continue to rake in the cash and scare people to vote for them.

What else is there to say or do other than to show you the following video which I am told comes from the last meeting of all of these scientists, environmental lawyers and industry leaders:

Have a great “torrential downpours, heavy lake effect snowstorms, flooded homes and streets, oppressive heat waves, crop failures, and more” day.