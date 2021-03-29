A top Michigan Republican is eating his words after calling Governor Gretchen Whitmer and two other state leaders 'witches.'

When people apologize, I always wonder if they're truly sorry, or if they're just sorry they got caught -- or in this case sorry that there was a backlash against him.

Ron Weiser, the chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, made the disparaging comment last week, referring to Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. He also quipped that 'assassination could be a way of getting rid of the two Michigan Congressmen who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The video of Weiser making the remarks (below) was obtained by the Detroit News as Weiser took questions from the audience during a meeting of the North Oakland Republican Club.

On Saturday, Weiser issued a statement.

“In an increasingly vitriolic political environment, we should all do better to treat each other with respect, myself included,” he said in a statement released by the Michigan GOP. “I fell short of that the other night. “

The statement goes on to specifically address his comments.

“I apologize to those I offended for the flippant analogy about three women who are elected officials and for the off-hand comments about two other leaders. I have never advocated for violence and never will. While I will always fight for the people and policies I believe in, I pledge to be part of a respectful political dialogue going forward.”