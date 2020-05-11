On the very last page of Governor Whitmer’s latest Executive Order 2020-77 (COVID-19) (EO's) she states:

Nothing in this order should be taken to interfere with or infringe on the powers of the legislative and judicial branches to perform their constitutional duties or exercise their authority. Similarly, nothing in this order shall be taken to abridge protections guaranteed by the state or federal constitution under these emergency circumstances.

I find the words “nothing in this order shall be taken to abridge protections guaranteed by the state or federal constitution under these emergency circumstances” very interesting. Interesting because her written words say one thing and her actions tell a completely different story. A story of her unconstitutional acts against the people of Michigan.

My proof for you to consider is the following.

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

The Governor has stated that it is illegal under her EO’s to visit your neighbor’s home or anywhere else “peaceably to assemble”, in fact you could not even visit your Mother on Mother’s Day without breaking her law. Does that not mean we currently are not afforded our 1st Amendment “right of the people peaceably to assemble”?

Does that not “abridge protections guaranteed by the state or federal constitution under these emergency circumstances” Governor?

Now let us visit the Fifth Amendment to the U.S, Constitution:

“No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”

During her Emergency Power’s reign, the Governor has “deprived” many residents and business owners of Michigan the ability to work. Does that not deprive them of “life, liberty, or property” the property is their work and the business owner’s hard assets? Also, Whitmer has denied them this property/work/use of hard assets “without just compensation”.

I ask you Governor Whitmer does that not deprive people “of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation”?

How about the Sixth Amendment of the U.S, Constitution which states:

“In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial”

Governor Whitmer you have closed down all of the trial court’s in the state of Michigan to actually hold these “criminal prosecutions” stated in the 6th Amendment. Depending on the length of your shutdown would you not agree that defendants are being denied “the right to a speedy and public trial”?

I could keep going on but I need to get back to show prep for my radio show.

So Governor Whitmer the people of Michigan and as a resident of Michigan myself would like to know how you square your words “nothing in this order shall be taken to abridge protections guaranteed by the state or federal constitution under these emergency circumstances” with the above actions?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595