Michigan Governor Whitmer Attacks Republicans Then Asks for Political Civility

Michigan’s Democrat Governor Whitmer has spent the last 3 years viciously attacking all Republicans, especially those that are vocal against her executive orders. She relentlessly attacked President Trump in the past year saying he has been “denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division”.

Interesting that part of her attack points out “denying science” coming from a person who has denied science when it comes to opening up schools and businesses. When she is asked for the science behind her decisions she ignores the question and responds in the following manner:

“implementation and easing of restrictions are being determined by comprehensive data analysis with full context in mind, rather than automatic triggers based on individual data points”

What Whitmer is saying is that there are no real data points that they are using to determine what they are doing or when to end what they are doing.

President Trump has denounced all violence and when Whitmer is called upon to denounce violence by Democrat and Biden supporters i.e. Antifa, Black Lives Matter and “counter-protestors” she refuses to directly condemn their violence. Why has Whitmer chosen to not condemn the violence performed by her supporters?

President Trump in the past has said:

“I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence…Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President!”

Whitmer has called Republicans in Michigan actions “cruel and reckless”. She stated that because Michigan Republicans did not approve of some of her appointments to boards and commissions and those actions were “really dangerous and it’s really irresponsible”.

I could go on and on but it is getting embarrassing for her.

Now Governor Whitmer wants Republicans to unlike she has been with them be civil to her. According to the Detroit News Whitmer spoke to the Detroit business leaders and spoke about promoting civility in state politics. Sounds like a great idea and should definitely start from the top, wouldn’t you say Governor?

The Governor said to the business leaders:

“I think that it's really important in this moment that the chamber and the members of the chamber lean in and hold people who espouse rhetoric that is dangerous accountable and play a real role here”

I would agree, as a leader you should be the first one held accountable for your rhetoric. As a leader you should set an example, how do you suggest you should be held accountable?

I have a few thoughts if you care to know.

