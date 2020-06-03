Michigan Groomers Open, Salons & Barbers Forced To Remain Closed

Pet groomers will be allowed to resume business as Michigan nears the final stage of the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive orders while hair salons and barbershops are forced to remain closed.

The state of Michigan confirmed pet groomers are one of the businesses that can reopen Thursday, June 4, 2020, as part of an executive order signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier in the week.

Many pets will once again have their coats and nails cared for as temperatures continue to rise and the official start to summer nears. But it's a move that is hard to swallow for local salons and barbershops. They were forced to close towards the end of March.

One defiant barber in Owosso garnered national headlines as he continued providing hair cuts and his shop remained open causing a legal battle that so far has gone in favor of Michigan Governor Whitmer's executive orders.

Michigan residents are now approaching three months without being able to legally have their hair cared for in-state. That is not to say residents in Michigan haven't had a hair cut. Some have done their best with at-home hair cuts while others have opted to travel to Indiana and Ohio as shops there have been allowed to reopen under their governor's state orders.

Battle Creek hairstylist Jennifer Hollon had this to say of the governor's most recent easing of executive orders and comments about hair cuts.

I feel disrespected to no end by our Governor .. I paid thousands of dollars for my schooling and for her to tell Michigan residents to Google how to cut hair has made us mad.. and now to open pet groomers but we still can't open.. why?? I often wonder what stylist pissed her off? I've been off work since March 22, 2020 and when do we get to go back to work??

At this time there has been no clear target date for when salons and barbershops in Michigan will be allowed to reopen.