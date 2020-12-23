Michigan Had The First Paved Road In North America

Michigan was the first state to pave those damn roads. #WednesdayWisdom

Michigan has the honor of being the first state in a lot of different groundbreaking ways in the United States:

OK, that last one wasn't so great. We can add the first state to have a paved road to that list according to Wikipedia,

In 1909, the first mile (1.6 km) of concrete roadway in the country was paved between 6 and 7 Mile roads at a cost of $14,000 (equivalent to $290,000 in 2019).

That was the beginning of Woodward Avenue becoming the most iconic street in Detroit, maybe even the nation. The Henry Ford website tells us that this is also the first road to use a three-color traffic signal,

This first traffic light was installed at Woodward Avenue and Fort Street in Detroit, Michigan.

These are just two of many moments in history that have cemented Woodward Avenue also known as M-1 as a historic roadway in the United States.