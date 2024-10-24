Michigan Halloween Forecast: What Can Trick-or-Treaters Expect?

Last year Halloween brought snow for some areas of Michigan, particularly here in Southwest Michigan. The cold and snow surely ruined plenty of folks' Halloween plans. Temperatures bottomed out below freezing and weren't much warmer throughout the day.

It was the coldest Halloween in West Michigan since 1996.

My girlfriend had a feminine Pennywise costume that she abandoned before we walked out the door for our Halloween plans. I don't blame her, though it did make my Georgie costume look even more out of place.

So, What Will the Weather Be Like on Halloween?

Halloween is less than a week away. If you haven't gotten you costume yet, time is running out. If you were waiting to make sure your costume ideas can stand up to the weather, here's what you need to know.

WOOD-TV 8 forecasts one of two possible outcomes for the Lake Michigan side of the Lower Peninsula: Either a cold front comes through early in the day to bring early rain showers and heavy winds before Trick-or-Treaters begin the night or that cold front comes through late and gets right in the way of everyone's Halloween plans.

A generic, state-wide 10-day forecast from The Weather Channel seems optimistic the cold front will come earlier in the day on Halloween. Their forecast sees the average high temp in the state around 59° with a 60% chance of rain across the state (remember, that means 60% of the state would see rain, not a 60% chance of it raining at all).

That provides for a milder night with temperatures getting down to 43° and winds between 10 and 15 mph.

What About the Weekend?!

Sorry, sport. That same forecast from The Weather Channel indicates most of the state will see rain throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's to hoping the forecast clears up and we all get to enjoy our festivities and candy without the weather interfering.

