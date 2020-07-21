Michigan Has 18 Different Kinds of Snakes. Only 1 Can Kill You

The eastern massasauga rattlesnake is the only venomous serpent in the state. Take a look at these videos so you know how to identify Michigan's snakes.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants you to enjoy the outdoors in the Great Lakes State and reminds you that you are often not alone. If you've spent any time walking, hiking, biking, or running in the woods you've seen squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, and maybe even deer cross the trail in front of you. You may have glimpsed the tail of a fox or heard the howl of a coyote or wolf late at night. Bear sightings have been trending further and further South the last few years and cougars don't seem to be as rare in Michigan as they once were. It's what you don't see that can be alarming.

Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes? -Indiana Jones

Eighteen different species of snakes live in Michigan forests, grasslands, wetlands, farmlands, and cities. The DNR has just put out a series of twelve one-minute videos to help you identify each- especially the dangerous eastern massasauga rattlesnake.