Michigan Has Cancelled Saturday’s Game Against Ohio State Due To Covid

Michigan has been forced to cancel their game at Ohio State on Saturday due to Covid guidelines.

This will be the second week in a row that Michigan will not take the field because of positive cases inside the program. This week stings a little more than last week though because Michigan was supposed to be taking on their bitter rivals, Ohio State. This cancellation also comes with a little bit of controversy after it was suggested that U of M may cancel to hurt Ohio State's chances of getting into the BIG10 Championship game.

Michigan AD Warde Manuel talked about the decision to cancel in a press release today.

The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals.

The cancellation is actually being met with mixed reaction online. This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone following Michigan football, because this has been an extremely tough year. Most fans are using the cancellation as a way to get in a jab at the poor performance that Harbaugh and the Wolverines have shown this year.

The cancellation also brings back some controversy around comments made by ESPN College Gameday host, Kirk Herbstreit. He suggested that Michigan may run up the white flag against his alma mater, Ohio State.

The controversy comes because of the suggestion that Michigan would not only save themselves from a horrible loss, but they may also keep OSU from reaching the required amount of games played to get into the BIG10 championship. League officials have already thrown out the possibility of changing the rules though, so this theory should be all but dead.

Either way, Michigan fans are going to be spared another frustrating weekend of watching the Wolverines ride the struggle bus.

Now all of the Maize and Blue fans are just waiting to see if the school actually brings Harbaugh back to coach as the rumor mill is suggesting. . . stay tuned.