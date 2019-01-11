Michigan Has The 2nd Best Ski Resort In The Country

Now this really pleasantly surprised me. I had no idea that Michigan had such a well-respected ski resort. When we think of great ski resorts we think of Colorado, Utah and other states far west from us.

USA Today gathered some experts, including their readers, and asked them to rate the best ski resorts in the United States. When the research was over Michigan’s own Mount Bohemia, which is located on northern most portion of the Keweenaw Peninsula in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, finished at number 2, number 2 can you believe it.

According to USA Today’s 10 Best Ski Resorts in America poll Winter Park Resort in Winter Park, Colorado came in first but right behind them was Mount Bohemia in Lac La Belle, Michigan.

Even better news; it was the only ski resort east of the Rocky Mountains to make it in the top 10.

USA Today wrote:

Michigan might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think skiing, but Mount Bohemia is a hidden gem for extreme mountain sports

I have never skied their but then I am not much of a skier. Apparently Mount Bohemia is known for their extreme back country runs.

The Top 10 list is as follows:

Winter Park Resort - Winter Park, Colo. Mount Bohemia - Lac La Belle, Mich. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows - Olympic Valley, Calif. Alta Ski Area - Alta, Utah Copper Mountain - Copper Mountain, Colo. Kicking Horse Mountain Resort - Golden, B.C. Deer Valley - Park City, Utah Revelstoke Mountain Resort - Revelstoke, B.C. Taos Ski Valley - Taos, N.M. Telluride Ski Resort - Telluride, Colo.

Michigan’s own Mount Bohemia beat out some pretty tough competition, have you ever skied their?

Mount Bohemia is about 590 miles north from the Battle Creek/Kalamazoo area, it might be worth a trip.

