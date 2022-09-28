Michigan Has the World’s Largest Freshwater Lake

Not only is this Great Lake the biggest by area, but it's one of the deepest too.

Lake Superior may be the perfect name for this giant body of freshwater. Here's a list of fun facts you may not have known about this huge Great Lake.

Lake Superior Fun Facts

Lake Superior is the largest freshwater lake on the planet.

Michigan.Gov tells us that Lake Superior covers 31,700 square miles/82,100 square kilometers making it the largest freshwater lake (by area) in the world. In fact, it is the largest lake by far. The second largest freshwater lake in the world is just under 60,000 square kilometers, Lake Victoria. 4 of the 5 Great Lakes are among the 10 largest freshwater lakes in the world. (See the full list of the 10 largest freshwater lakes at WorldAtlas.com)

#1 Lake Superior – 82,103 sq.km

#3 Lake Huron - 59,588 sq. km.

#4 Lake Michigan – 58,030 sq. km

#10 Lake Erie – 25,667 sq.km

Lake Superior is very deep.

Lake Superior is the deepest of the Great Lakes and the fourth deepest lake in the United States with a maximum depth of 406 meters or 1,332 feet according to Michigan.gov and LakeHomes.com.

Lake Superior is the coldest of the Great Lakes.

Much like real estate, it's all about location, location, location. Lake Superior is on the North side of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. So, it's not going to surprise many people that it is the coldest.

Lake Superior is the third-largest lake by volume in the world.

WorldAtlast.com claims that Lake Superior holds about 10% of the surface freshwater of the world.

Lake Superior gets water from hundreds of rivers.

Over 200 rivers dump their water into Lake Superior.

There are over 900 miles of Michigan U.P. shoreline on Lake Superior, yet almost nobody lives near it.

