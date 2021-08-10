Michigan Health Officials Warning Parents Get Kids Vaccinated Now

There is nothing we won't do to keep our kids safe, and it has been especially tough the last few years with the pandemic. Many doctors do want you to vaccinate your kids for Chickenpox, Flu, Measles, and Whooping cough (Pertussis).

Not only to keep your youngins safe but all kids in school. Immunize.org tells us the concerns on your decision and how it affects not only the health of your child, but also your family, your child’s friends, their families, and your community. It can be a tough decision for some parents.

So, this is important news from Health experts in Michigan. They are telling parents how important to get all vaccines for their kids before they get back to school.

Vaccinations For Kids Has Dropped

Because of the pandemic vaccinations for viruses like measles, mumps, and pertussis has dipped in Michigan.

Unfortunately this past year, routine childhood vaccination rates decrease across all age levels leaving more children and teens at risk of contracting serious or even life-threatening conditions that could be prevented,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. This is very concerning as we have seen with COVID-19 across the entire country when an area has lower vaccination rates it creates an environment where diseases can spread and all it takes is one infected individual.

So. apparently overall in Michigan vaccination rates for children dropped from 77 percent in January 2020 to 73.7 percent in June 2021. It also fell below 70 percent in many different counties here in the state. . Health experts say a 70 percent vaccination rate is the minimum protection level we should have.

Remember Being Sick as a Kid?

We all remember how miserable we were when we got sick as a kid with measles, chickenpox, and mumps. so painful. Let's keep our kids happy and healthy as they get them back to school.

