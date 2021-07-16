Michigan Healthcare Workers Plan to Protest Hospital Vaccination Mandates [VIDEO]
Employees at two of the Detroit area's biggest healthcare organizations are planning to protest employer mandates that they get the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Equal Opportunity Commission, employers do have the legal right to mandate that employees get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Trinity Health System
Trinity Health, with locations in 22 states including two in Michigan employs about 117,000 people. The organization is requiring "all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors, and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19."
About 75% of Trinity Health's employees have had at least one dose of the vaccine. The organization's higher-ups have stated that anyone who refuses to get the vaccine will be terminated.
Rob Casalou is the President and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan. He tells Detroit's WXYZ-TV that they support anyone who wants to protest peacefully but asks that employees do not protest while they're clocked in and that they don't disrupt patient care.
He expects other healthcare systems to follow suit, eventually requiring all workers to be vaccinated against the disease.
Employees are planning to protest the mandate on July 24.
Henry Ford Health System
About 68% of employees who work for the Henry Ford Health System have been vaccinated. That organization is also mandating that all employees get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Workers who don't want the vaccine or say their employer has no right to mandate the shot are planning to hold a protest tomorrow. (7/17)