Map Displays Location of Every Michigan High School Football Program

High school football in Michigan kicks off in just over a month. The best time of the year is nearly upon us.

When the season kicks off, we here at WBCK will be a bit more focused on the teams in Calhoun County, primarily the Battle Creek Central Bearcats, Harper Creek Beavers, Pennfield Panthers, Lakeview Spartans, and Marshall Redhawks. However, in anticipation of the season, football fans across the country want to make sure everyone is well represented.

For the past week, X users have taken it upon themselves to pinpoint each high school football team on a map of their own state. It took some time (seriously, there was an Alaska map before this one), but a map of Michigan was finally completed.

Props to Anthony here for pinning down nearly 500 football programs across Michigan; especially regarding Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Kent and Genesee Counties. It might've been easier if he used the enlarged counties like other creators, but who doesn't love a challenge in high school football?

It's no surprise with Michigan's bizarre shape and sparse northern population that the teams get fairly spread out as you move north.

However, the lonely Blue Devil logo of Sault Ste. Marie High School caught many people's attention. Who could they possibly play being located so far away from everyone else?

Some pointed out that he was missing some schools in the Upper Peninsula while others dropped schedules to help everyone understand.

Of course, many of the schools in the blank counties don't play 11-man football. So, 8-man football fans, don't fret, he made one for you too.

