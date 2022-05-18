Michigan Hockey Embarks on 100th Season With Special Commemorative Logo

The University of Michigan this week unveiled a 100th anniversary season logo at center ice at Yost Ice Arena for its hockey program. The logo salutes not only the century mark for the team, but also the success it has had over the years. The Wolverines have won nine national title in the past hundred years (1948, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1964, 1996, 1998). The team this year is coming off a disappointing finish that started off with a lot of hopes, and a roster filled with NHL draft picks.

Michigan had an unprecedented four of the top five NHL draft picks. Owen Power was chosen first, Matty Berniers second, Kent Johnson fifth. Then, incoming freshman Luke Johnson was the fourth pick by New Jersey, and Mackie Samoskevich was chosen 24th by Florida. So it appears current coach Mel Pearson has picked up where the legendary Red Berenson left off.

The Berenson years truly were an era. Berenson, a Michigan alum, took over the reigns in 1984, when, in hockey, Michigan was little brother to Ron Mason's Michigan State program.

U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction Hall of Famer Red Berenson (Getty Images) loading...

"After several years of rebuilding the Wolverines finally won a CCHA playoff series in 1990 and returned to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 14 years the following season. That appearance was the first of a record 22 consecutive berths, including 11 Frozen Four appearances and three appearances in the title game, winning the championship in 1996 and 1998. Along the way Berenson's teams won 11 CCHA titles, 9 CCHA Tournaments and produced 11 30+ win seasons including a record 8 consecutive from 1991 through 1998. Two of Berenson's players won the Hobey Baker Award, Brendan Morrison (1997) and Kevin Porter while Marty Turco (127) and Steve Shields (111) became the 1st- and 2nd-winningest goaltenders in NCAA history." - wikipedia.

Unfortunately, with so many of the NHL quality players moving up, the coming season may have a slow start.

