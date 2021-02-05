Michigan Hospital Discovers Big Problem With iPhone 12

If you're an iPhone 12 owner and have implanted medical equipment that's affected by magnets, read closely.

As reported by MLive.com, Dr. Gurjit Singh and Dr. Joshua, cardiologists at Henry Ford Health System, conducted a study last month on the interaction between the iPhone 12 and equipment like defibrillators, pacemakers, and other medical equipment. The study indicated that, due to a stronger magnet in the iPhone 12, the previously mentioned equipment has the potential of being disrupted.

These cardiologists decided to conduct tests on a single patient that had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator which is designed for patients with high-risk cardiac conditions. However, the device has a safety magnetic switch. Meaning if the defibrillator malfunctions and continues to shock its host, an external magnet can be used to switch it off essentially.

During the conducted tests, the doctors brought the iPhone 12 close to the patient's chest and sure enough, the defibrillator stopped working. They think the same effect would be had on a pacemaker, but they'll need to conduct further studies to find out.

Since this study was released last month, Apple has added a warning to its website about the potential "side effects" of using the iPhone 12. As well, the FDA has started its own investigation and testing.

While this study proved the iPhone's effect on one individual patient, Apple's warning does say, in part,

Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they’re not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models

However, out of an abundance of caution, Apple goes on to recommend keeping your iPhone at least 6 inches away from your medical device.

Dr. Singh also recommended not keeping your phone in your chest pocket.

These studies are still ongoing. Please consult your doctor with any questions or any related issues.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app