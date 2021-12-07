Michigan House Democrats Refuse To Vote Against Teaching Racism In K – 12 Schools

The Michigan House of Representatives passed two bills to prevent racism to be taught in Michigan’s K -12 schools. Those two pieces of legislation were Senate Bill 460 and House Bill 5097.

House Bill 5097 passed the House on November 2nd with only Republican votes. As the Michigan Capitol Confidential news site reported “in an extremely unusual move, House Democrats abstained from the vote”. Not only did the Democrats not vote to stop the potential to teach racism in the state schools they hid from the vote. I wonder how many state Democrats know of this lack of courage by their state Party.

House Bill 5097 does not mention the words Critical Race Theory, but it does prohibit “the promotion of any form of race or gender stereotyping. The bill defines “race or gender stereotyping as:

That all individuals comprising a racial or ethnic group or gender hold a collective quality or belief.

That individuals act in certain ways or hold certain opinions because of their race or gender.

That individuals are born racist or sexist by accident of their race or gender.

That individuals bear collective guilt for historical wrongs committed by their race or gender.

That cultural norms or practices of a racial or ethnic group or gender are flawed and must be eliminated or changed to conform with those of another racial or ethnic group or gender.

That racism is inherent in individuals from a particular race or ethnic group or that sexism is inherent in individuals from a particular gender.

That a racial or ethnic group or gender is in need of deconstruction, elimination, or criticism.

That the actions of individuals serve as an indictment against the race or gender of those individuals.

Those above statements are what Michigan’s Democrat Party hid from. This hiding from the responsibility to perform their job duties and voting on legislation seems to be catching on with the Democratic Party. Remember when the Texas Democratic Party all ran and hid in a different state because they were afraid to vote on certain pieces of legislation?

From the Michigan Democrats actions were can rightfully believe that they:

Believe that all individuals comprising a racial or ethnic group or gender hold a collective quality or belief.

that all individuals comprising a racial or ethnic group or gender hold a collective quality or belief. Believe that individuals act in certain ways or hold certain opinions because of their race or gender.

that individuals act in certain ways or hold certain opinions because of their race or gender. Believe that individuals are born racist or sexist by accident of their race or gender.

that individuals are born racist or sexist by accident of their race or gender. Believe that individuals bear collective guilt for historical wrongs committed by their race or gender.

that individuals bear collective guilt for historical wrongs committed by their race or gender. Believe that cultural norms or practices of a racial or ethnic group or gender are flawed and must be eliminated or changed to conform with those of another racial or ethnic group or gender.

that cultural norms or practices of a racial or ethnic group or gender are flawed and must be eliminated or changed to conform with those of another racial or ethnic group or gender. Believe that racism is inherent in individuals from a particular race or ethnic group or that sexism is inherent in individuals from a particular gender.

that racism is inherent in individuals from a particular race or ethnic group or that sexism is inherent in individuals from a particular gender. Believe that a racial or ethnic group or gender is in need of deconstruction, elimination, or criticism.

that a racial or ethnic group or gender is in need of deconstruction, elimination, or criticism. Believe that the actions of individuals serve as an indictment against the race or gender of those individuals.

What has become of the Michigan Democratic Party, that my friends is sad. The question is why are they hiding from the vote instead of just voting for what they believe is right.